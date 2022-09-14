Cheeks near her home in Waldorf

Paula Cheeks of Waldorf has been working with air shows for over 30 years. She is the non-appropriating contracting officer for the 2022 Joint Base Andrews Air & Space Expo this weekend.

 Photo by Christian Lilakos

Most people with military experience can list at least five Subject Matter Experts, or SMEs, that they worked with during their service. These personnel have extensive knowledge and experience in a certain area and become the “go-to” person for their area. If you have a question that no one seems to know the answer to, you go to a Subject Matter Expert.

If you’re in need of an air show SME, you go to Paula Cheeks.