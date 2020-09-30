Lt. Col Ross Dotzlaf became the commander of the 316th Civil Engineer Squadron during an assumption of command ceremony at Joint Base Andrews on Sept. 18.
Col. Nichole Scott, 316th Mission Support Group commander, presided over the ceremony to activate the 316th CES. Scott then transferred command to Dotzlaf.
Dotzlaf’s last command was the 4th CES at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C., where he led 365 military and civilian personnel and managed budgets in construction to provide professional engineering and emergency services for two flying wings consisting of 94 F-15E Strike Eagles and KC-135R Stratotankers.
“Thank you for coming out today and to those who helped me,” said Dotzlaf. “I am truly humbled to have this opportunity to take command and lead by your side. I look forward to working with each and every one of you to ensure we do our part in making the mission succeed.”