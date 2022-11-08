Members of the 316th Wing Critical Care Air Transport Teams joined the 1st Helicopter Squadron for highly specialized training exercises at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Nov. 1, 2022.

CCATTs are composed of a physician, an intensive care unit nurse, and a respiratory therapist. The team is deployed for global transport of the Department of Defense’s critically injured warfighters. They can also adapt their skills for in-garrison air evacuation care when needed.