Col. Jason J. Lennen assumed command of the 316th Medical Group from Col. Vito S. Smyth during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, July 16.
Col. Tyler R. Schaff, 316th Wing and JBA commander, presided over the ceremony to activate the new command. Schaff then transferred command from Smyth to Lennen.
“There is no greater privilege or responsibility for an Air Force officer, or any officer, than to command,” said Lennen. “It’s an honor that I do not take lightly and I could not have asked for a better organization or mission. I will do my best to lead this team well and meet the high standards and expectations that you have set for us.”
Smyth commanded from 2018 to 2020 and led more than 1,450 Airmen, civilians and contractors in six squadrons that operate in six locations, including Malcolm Grow Medical Clinics and the Surgery Center. He will go on to the Air Force Materiel Command at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio.
“Men and women of the 316th Medical Group, you are getting an exceptional commander in Col. Jason J. Lennen,” said Smyth. “Jason, you are inheriting an exceptional and talented group of men and women who let nothing stand in their way.”