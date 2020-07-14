316th Security Forces Group receives new leader

Col. Ian Dinesen assumed command of the 316th Security Forces Group from Col. Joseph Engelbrecht during a change of command ceremony on Joint Base Andrews, Md., July 10.
Col. Tyler Schaff, 316th Wing and Joint Base Andrews commander, presided over the ceremony to activate the 316th SFG. Schaff then transferred command from Engelbrecht to Dinesen.
“I was meant to be here, and this job was made for me,” said Dinesen. “I am extremely humbled and honored to be here and I know it’s through many experiences that have made that possible today.”
“I have the opportunity to introduce a great unit to a great leader,” said Engelbrecht.