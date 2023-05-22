Airmen assigned to the 316th Wing, Joint Base Andrews, Md., joined Americans from all over the country at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., May 11-13 to thank Vietnam veterans for their service and sacrifices from over 50 years ago.

The three-day "Welcome Home" event kicked off with an opening ceremony, including a fly-over of four Vietnam-era UH-1N Huey helicopters from the 316th Wing's 1st Helicopter Squadron.


