318th activated as host wing of Andrews

The 316th Wing was activated in a ceremony on base last week, becoming the host wing for Joint Base Andrews and taking on the airmen and units of the 11th Wing.
Col. Andrew Purath relinquished command of the 11th Wing and Joint Base Andrews during the ceremony. Col. Tyler Schaff then assumed command of the newly-activated 316th Wing and Joint Base Andrews.
“I’m truly honored to be given the opportunity to lead the airmen of the 316th Wing,” said Schaff, who previously served as the 436th Mission Support Group at Dover Air Force Base. “This base is renowned throughout the Air Force and I look forward to the challenge of fulfilling our critical mission.”
Purath is heading onward to Scott Air Force Base in Illinois, where he will serve as the vice commander of the 618th Air Operations Center under the Air Mobility Command’s 18th Air Force. “It’s been my absolute pleasure to command the 11th Wing. I will be forever grateful for the strong sense of mission and community that I’ve experienced on Joint Base Andrews,” he said.
Maj. Gen. Ricky Rupp, the commander of the Air Force District of Washington, who presided over the event, said he “greatly appreciated” Purath’s leadership. “Especially through unprecedented challenging times leading the base in responding to the COVID-19 outbreak, he ensured our people and the wing missions remained a top priority,” he added.
The newly-activated 316th Wing provides security, personnel, contracting, finance, medical and infrastructure support for five wings, three headquarters and over 80 tenant organizations, as well as 60,000 airmen and families in the National Capital Region and around the world. Additionally, the 316th Wing supports contingency operations in our nation’s capital with immediate response rotary assets. It also provides security for the world’s highest visibility flight line.
11TH WING PUBLIC AFFAIRS