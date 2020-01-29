A tradition to sing about

Four years ago, students and staff of Benjamin Stoddert Middle School choir program started building a tradition that continues. All Stoddert choir members connect with alumni at the all-county concert to celebrate the personal growth and success of the older students as they continue to take part in choral programs at their respective high schools. At the concert, Stoddert students wear red polo shirts, while high school performers wear the choir robes of their schools. Pictured in the front row is Langston Gibson, freshman, St. Charles High School. In the second row from left are Nadia Gaskins, eighth grade, Benjamin Stoddert Middle School; Lasea Hammond, sophomore, Westlake High School; Gianna Dynes, eighth grade, Stoddert; and Gerald Tabe, eighth grade, Stoddert. In the back row from left are, Aubrey Quiambao, eighth grade, Stoddert; Lisa Fleet, junior, St. Charles; Antonio Green, sophomore, North Point High School; Devon Herring, eighth grade, Stoddert; Camryn Davis, eighth grade, Stoddert; Tamia Harrell, junior, St. Charles; and Braylen Lawson, sophomore, St. Charles.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO