A Waldorf man was killed Sunday walking on U.S. 301 in Prince George's County

A Waldorf man was killed Sunday night when a pickup truck hit him as he was walking on northbound U.S. 301 at Cedarville Road in Prince George’s County.
On April 26 at approximately 9:11 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to northbound U.S. 301 near the intersection of Cedarville Road for a report of a fatal accident involving a struck pedestrian, according to an MSP press release. The pedestrian, Darryn Paul Alley, 27, of Waldorf, was pronounced dead at the scene by Prince George’s County EMS personnel.
A preliminary investigation revealed that a dark blue Ford F-150, driven by Johnny Desmond Holmes Jr., 54, of Great Mills, was traveling north on U.S. 301 in the right lane when it struck Alley, who was on foot, with the passenger side portion of the front bumper, according to the MSP press release. Alley was wearing dark clothing and was allegedly not walking in a crosswalk, according to the preliminary investigation report.
The investigation is ongoing, but alcohol/drug impairment is not believed to be a contributing factor in this incident. No charges have been filed at this time.
