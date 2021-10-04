A Prince George's County firefighter was killed last weekend in Washington, D.C., near Nationals Park.
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday in the 1300 block of Half Street, Southwest.
According to a release from Metro PD, at approximately 11:08 p.m., members of the First District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located two adult males and an adult female suffering from gunshot wounds. The release states that DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported one adult female to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. One adult male was treated on the scene for minor injuries.
The third victim, identified as Garry Stanley, Sr., of Forth Washington, was pronounced deceased on the scene and was reportedly transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
According to a post on Facebook from the Prince George's County Fire Department, Stanley was assigned to Station 824 in Accokeek.
“It is with great sadness the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department announces the death of Firefighter Garry Stanley. Firefighter Stanley was a career member of the department with more than 19 years of service,” the statement read.
“Please keep Garry’s family and brothers and sisters in the fire service in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” it said.
Other news outlets report that Stanley was a father of three. Fire officials stated that he was a member of the department for almost 20 years.