Accokeek's Bonds continues basketball career in Japan

Matt Bonds had an outstanding career at North Point High School that included a state basketball championship.
He went on to Saint Michael’s College in Vermont and did even better.
Bonds’ career didn’t end there as the pros came calling, having now moved on to his third overseas stop with the Saga Ballooners in Japan’s B.League third division.
An ACL injury ended his campaign abruptly in the team’s fifth game.
“I was off to a great start averaging over 20 points before I went down,” Bonds said. “This is my first year here. After my injury, my team offered for me to stay and rehab. … My plan is to return to the team next season and really compete for them.”
Bonds played the 2018-19 season for the Stade Olympique Maritime Boulonnais of Nationale Masculine 1, France’s third division.
He was named Eurobasket.com NM1 Player of the Year, Forward of the Year and Import Player of the Year and to the all-league first team in 2018-19 as the team reached the postseason semifinals.
Bonds averaged 14.6 points per game and was fourth in the league in rebounding (9.2).
Bonds landed in France after a rookie year with the Horsholm 79ers of Basketligaen, Denmark’s highest professional league. He led that league in scoring (22.6 points per game) while placing second in rebounding (9.5 per game), earning Eurobasket.com All-Danish Ligaen Forward of the Year and Import of the Year honors, landing on the All-Danish Ligaen First Team and All-Imports Team.
“It would give me the opportunity to get me to bigger markets since it was harder for those markets to put their faith in a young guy from not a big school,” Bonds said. "I remember putting in so much work going hard about six days a week, running, working out, doing everything I could to make sure I was ready for the professional game. It paid off as I led the league in scoring, player efficiency and was second in rebounding.”
Bonds reached the pros after a decorated career at NCAA Division II Saint Michael’s, leaving the school as the second player in men’s basketball program history with 1,500 points and 1,100 rebounds.
“My collegiate career was interesting,” Bonds said. “I was on a winning, upperclassmen-heavy team my freshman and sophomore year. I ended up coming off the bench both of those years, which I was not too happy about at first to be honest. However, I found my role in the team and earned good minutes on a good team and took that time to learn and grow more as a player.
“My junior and senior year was a different story, however. Individually, I played the best basketball of my life, but as a team we were not very good. I was tops in the country both years in rebounding and the game finally began to slow down on offense.”
The 6-foot-5 Bonds averaged almost 22 points per game and 12.3 rebounds a game in his senior season at Saint Michael’s. He was third in the nation in NCAA Division II in rebounding and was third in double-doubles with 19 on the season.
“Some of my best memories just come from bonding with those guys in college,” Bonds said. “Being classmates and teammates for four years helps build a bond that I still have with some today.”
Bonds, a 2013 North Point graduate, won a state title under Eagles head boys basketball coach Jimmy Ball as a sophomore reserve.
“I have a lot of great memories there, some of the best being that state championship we won my sophomore year when we beat Patterson,” Bonds said. “I was moved up to varsity that year and didn’t get many minutes in that state game, but being apart of something that big and special for our school and county was unforgettable. I got to play with my older brother that year, which was also special. But the whole experience after that being able to play with Marquis Wright, Naim Muhammad and Daylin Davis and winning a lot of games with my junior and senior year was memorable. We had a tight-knit team, everyone on there was my brother and we helped push each other to get better because we were all very competitive.
“I played for coach Ball and he helped me develop into a tough gritty player. I learned how to play hard every night at North Point since we had a target on our backs after winning the championship. I learned to work hard before the game so that the games could be easier. Since we were so competitive as teammates, everything in practice from simple drills to scrimmages made us push ourselves and develop our skills so we could come out on top. North Point definitely was needed to help me start off my career.”
Staff writer John Niswander contributed to this report.
Twitter: @PWSoMdSports