_95A2775.CR3

FWMC Surgical Center ribbon cutting for the new ambulatory center.

 Photo by Tracey Brown

Adventist HealthCare (AHC) recently opened its new state-of-the-art ambulatory surgery center located at National Harbor, according to a release.

During a special ribbon-cutting ceremony, local elected officials, Adventist HealthCare leaders, and neighboring business owners were invited to tour the space and meet members of the medical team.


  

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters