Advocates call for Senate to pass ‘Safe Harbor’ protections for sex trafficking victims

A coalition of state’s attorneys and victim advocates show their support for Senate Bill 292 in the Senate media center on March 14.

Monique Smith was sex trafficked from New York to Maryland at age 1. Because of the abuse she suffered, she decided to run away to Florida at age 18, where she experienced prostitution and trafficking again.

“As a survivor and advocate, I want to see more people come to the portal of having another chance,” Smith said to Capital News Service. “[Trafficked minors are] groomed, forced [and] coerced from a normal life.”


