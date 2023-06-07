Checkered Flag 23-2

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot with the 93rd Fighter Squadron, Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida, rests on the edge of the cockpit during Checkered Flag 23-2 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., on May 17. Checkered Flag is a large-force aerial exercise held at Tyndall which fosters readiness and interoperability through the incorporation of 4th- and 5th-generation aircraft during air-to-air combat training. The 23-3 iteration of the exercise was held May 8–19.

 U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Del Oso

Eligible active-duty aviators have until Sept. 15 to apply for the fiscal year 2023 Aviation Bonus Program; Air Force officials announced the Legacy Aviation Bonus Program opened on June 6.

The Legacy AvB Program builds upon the previous years’ offers to decisively shape and retain experienced rated officers to meet Air Force retention, training and mission-readiness requirements to maintain lethality of the force. Specific communities of pilots, RPA pilots, air battle managers and combat systems officers are eligible for monetary incentives in exchange for active duty service commitments.


