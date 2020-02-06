The U.S. Air Force Concert Band performed with classical and jazz pianist Aaron Diehl for the first installment of the Guest Artist Series Jan. 23 at the Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall and Arts Center in Alexandria, Va.
The Guest Artist Series concerts provide free opportunities for the public to experience the U.S. Air Force Concert Band as they harmonize with accomplished guest artists.
“Performing with guest artists is a great way for the band to connect with the community,” said Senior Master Sgt. Christian Pagnard, U.S. Air Force Concert Band associate principle trumpeter.
The latest concert featured a lineup of classical and jazz inspired compositions to highlight Diehl’s virtuosic skills.
Diehl is a graduate of The Juilliard School and has been performing for over 15 years.
While previously concentrating on early jazz and mid-20th century third-stream music, Diehl’s more recent focus has been on modern classical works.
He performed George Gershwin’s piano and orchestra works with the New York Philharmonic, Cleveland Orchestra, Minnesota Orchestra and Los Angeles Philharmonic.
The U.S. Air Force Concert Band has featured artists such as saxophonist Joe Lulloff, percussionist soloist Michael Burritt and singer Joni James.
“We look forward to performing with other artists in the future,” said Pagnard.
The U.S. Air Force Concert Band has two more Guest Artist Series concerts slated to be performed this year.
The writer is an airman 1st class with the 11th Wing Public Affairs.