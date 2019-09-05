Airman helps save motorist

Airman 1st Class Matthew Mastronardi of the 11th Medical Operations Squadron recently received the United States Park Police Lifesaving Award for assisting a motorist who had been partially ejected from a vehicle.
On April 7, Mastronardi, along with a U.S. Park Police officer and another citizen, stopped and provided critical medical care to the crash victim, including using quick clot on a neck wound and a procedure to open a collapsed lung.
The injured party was flown to Medstar Hospital and rushed into emergency surgery. The doctors later said the subject is now alive because of the quick and decisive actions taken by Mastronardi and the other two individuals.
The writer is an airman first class with the 11th Wing Public Affairs.