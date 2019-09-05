Aldi will offer Clinton area residents a smarter, faster and easier grocery shopping experience after opening its newest store at 8827 Woodyard Road on Thursday, Aug. 29. The new location is part of a $3.4 billion investment to expand to 2,500 stores nationwide by the end of 2022, according to a company news release.
Clinton residents can now join the millions of shoppers who turn to Aldi each month for high-quality, affordable food. To celebrate the store opening, Aldi hosted a ribbon cutting Thursday followed by its popular Golden Ticket giveaway offering gift cards to the first 100 customers. Shoppers can also enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a year’s supply of Aldi produce.
“We know our customers are looking for fresh, healthy and convenient items, and our nationwide product refresh offers just that,” said Jeff Baehr, Frederick vice president for Aldi. “Clinton shoppers will find more of the fresh food they love at their new store, and we’re excited for them to experience our latest offerings.”
The new Clinton Aldi store layout features expansive refrigeration space to accommodate the fresh, healthy and convenient products people want most. Aldi recently expanded its product offerings, making 20% of its total selection new. This expansion is part of the company’s aggressive national growth and remodel plan, and it includes a 40% increase in its fresh food selection, with many organic, convenient and easy-to-prepare options. Aldi stores also feature open ceilings, natural lighting and environmentally friendly building materials. The Clinton store will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
To make grocery shopping even easier for its growing customer base, Aldi launched a partnership with online grocery delivery service Instacart. The service is available at Aldi stores in locations where Instacart currently delivers. Instacart delivers to 6,000 zip codes across 38 states and is accessible to 70% (82 million) of U.S. households, making Aldi more convenient than ever before. Customers who are interested in ordering Aldi products through Instacart can check if the service is available to them by searching aldi.us/en/grocery-delivery.