An Oxon Hill man described by federal prosecutors as a leader within the international MS-13 gang was arrested last Friday and faces federal charges alleging he trafficked firearms to D.C.
Wilber Vigil-Benitez, 25, who the U.S. Justice Department said also went by "Solitario," was arrested on Oct. 9 on an outstanding warrant for an indictment which alleges he travelled from Maryland to D.C. "on at least eight occasions" to sell "at least ten firearms," including an assault rifle.
Vigil-Benitez "obtained firearms from an MS-13 associate and then illegally sold them on the streets of Washington, D.C., for profit," according to a release from the DOJ. He was prohibited from possessing firearms due to a Maryland firearms offense conviction.
He was indicted in D.C.'s federal court in August on counts of conspiring to engage in the illegal trafficking of firearms, dealing firearms without a license and seven counts of possessing a firearm while being prohibited due to a previous conviction.
Prosecutors allege Vigil-Benitez, of El Salvador, is "is a leader of the Delicias Locos Salvatruchas Clique de La Mara Salvatrucha, commonly referred to as MS-13, a transnational criminal organization," the press release states.