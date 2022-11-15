Heading into the latest edition of the $125,000 Potomac Pace Invitational for Free-For-All pacers at Rosecroft Raceway last Thursday, much of the attention focused on the two pacers who figured to duel for post time favoritism as well as their coveted spot in the winners' circle and many onlookers were also keeping close watch at the teletimer on the infield board.
In addition to adding $25,000 to the usual purse for the Potomac Pace, Rosecroft Raceway management offered an enticing $5,000 caveat to any horse that could eclipse the stakes and all-age track record of 1:47.3 set five years earlier by Keystone Velocity. Not only did the top two horses in the race, Allywag Hanover and Tattoo Artist, deliver as promised, the fans had additional reason to cheer when they crossed under the wire.
When the gate folded for the outset of the $125,000 Potomac Pace, Allywag Hanover (Todd McCarthy) left alertly to secure ideal inside position and then readily yielded the top spot to 3-5 favorite Tattoo Artist (Dexter Dunn) before reaching the opening quarter in 25.4 on an unseasonably warm evening and over a fast but fair five-eighths oval.
Tattoo Artist led the way by the grandstands and past the half in 53.1 with Allywag Hanover glued to his helmet and the match race that many anticipated unfolded as that tandem sprinted clear of those other five foes down the backside and by three-quarters in 1:20 flat. When those two pacers turned for home, both appeared to have ample pace in reserve and onlookers were closely watching the action unfold in addition to the teletimer.
Tattoo Artist carved out honest fractions on an uncontested lead throughout and turned for home with a modest advantage. But in the final 100 yards, Allywag Hanover simply found another gear and edged past the favorite in the lane for a length score in 1:46.4, shattering the track record and establishing an all-age world record on a five-eighths mile track.
"He felt really super the whole mile," McCarthy said of Allywag Hanover, who now owns six wins and over $475,000 banked from 13 starts this year and sports 24 wins and nearly $1.7 million banked from 54 career tries. "I knew Tattoo Artist would be able to carry me to the top of the lane and when I tipped my horse out he had plenty left. He was just super. He's gone some big miles this year and tonight was one of his best races ever."
McCarthy, Dunn, Yannick Gingras and David Miller all had committed to a number of drives at Dover Downs last Thursday and each of them began their journey back across the Chesapeake Bay Bridge around 8:40. Rosecroft gradually added some time between races to accommodate the talented group of catch drivers and all of them arrived in time for the Potomac.
"My horse was really good tonight," Dunn said of Tattoo Artist. "I knew he would be able to leave out of there and make the lead pretty easily, but I knew Allywag was going to be tough sitting on my back the whole trip. I thought I might be able to out-sprint him [Allywag] in the lane, but he was just too good."
Tattoo Artist, a five-year-old He's Watching stallion trained by Chris Ryder, had finished second in the $600,000 Breeders Crown Final at Mohawk Park in his previous outing, one spot better than Allywag Hanover when both proved no match for Bulldog Hanover. Last Thursday in the Potomac Pace, Tattoo Artist carved out honest fractions but settled for second as Allywag Hanover delivered a world record performance.
Then one race later in the $25,000 Maryland Invitational, Wild Wild Western (Gingras) carved out all the fractions, rebuffed a brief, early brush bid from Can't Beach That (Jonathan Roberts) then held safe Bettor Than Spring (Dunn) for a length score in 1:48.1. A six-year-old Western Ideal stallion trained by Norm Parker, Wild Wild Western recorded his 10th win from 24 starts this year, his 32nd triumph from 94 career outings and lowered his lifetime mark by more than a full second in the process.
"He's been really good in those races out at Northfield and the Meadows," said Gingras, who won the Maryland Invitational one year earlier with Covered Bridge. "I knew once he made the front I couldn't let anybody go. He felt really strong the whole way around there. I thought Dexter might be able to come after me in the lane, but my horse felt really strong the whole way."