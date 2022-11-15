Heading into the latest edition of the $125,000 Potomac Pace Invitational for Free-For-All pacers at Rosecroft Raceway last Thursday, much of the attention focused on the two pacers who figured to duel for post time favoritism as well as their coveted spot in the winners' circle and many onlookers were also keeping close watch at the teletimer on the infield board.

In addition to adding $25,000 to the usual purse for the Potomac Pace, Rosecroft Raceway management offered an enticing $5,000 caveat to any horse that could eclipse the stakes and all-age track record of 1:47.3 set five years earlier by Keystone Velocity. Not only did the top two horses in the race, Allywag Hanover and Tattoo Artist, deliver as promised, the fans had additional reason to cheer when they crossed under the wire.

