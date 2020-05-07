Alsobrooks announces COVID-19 testing at Cheverly

Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced that COVID-19 screening and testing has been movedto the health department's Cheverly Clinic beginning this week in an email sent to county residents.
“Over the last two months we have seen unprecedented changes in our lives and the world. Your County Government has acted proactively to anticipate the impact of COVID-19 and to do our level best to protect our residents,” Alsobrooks stated in the email.
Alsobrooks said the county government's actions include increasing hospital capacity to meet the expected surge of patients, ordering the use of face coverings to slow the spread of the virus, putting in place measures to protect frontline employees and providing critical financial assistance to businesses and workers.
“We have known since the beginning of this pandemic that some of our residents have easier access to COVID-19 testing than others, and that 50,000 Prince Georgians did not have health insurance. In response to that, on March 30, we opened a screening and testing facility in the parking lot of FedExField where we could screen and test our residents, the first in the State,” Alsobrooks said. “We have tested over 1,600 people and screened over 2,000 at the site to date. That site, however, was a temporary solution, and our capacity to test was sometimes hampered by poor weather.”
Alsobrooks said the FedExField site closed as of Wednesday, April 29, but that COVID-19 screening and testing operations have been fully moved to the Prince George’s County Health Department’s Cheverly Clinic starting Monday, May 4. The new site will be open 5 days a week, allowing the county to expand its testing capacity for the county without concern for weather conditions. The site is still by appointment only, and residents must call the hotline at 301-883-6627 to schedule an appointment. Alsobrooks said the county is working to identify additional locations, one in the north part of the county and one in the south part of the county, to further expand its testing capacity.
“As we face this pandemic, so many parts of our lives continue,” Alsobrooks said. “Our high school seniors are closing out their last year of high school in ways none of us could have imagined, learning from home away from their friends and classmates. Today is College Signing Day and I am Prince George’s Proud of our class of 2020 for earning admission to colleges and universities across the country. We have so much to be proud of, and I want to congratulate our high school seniors for all that they have accomplished in our classrooms and in our community.”
Alsobrooks also reminded county residents that the state primary election will be held on June 2 this year, rescheduled from April 28. This election will be conducted primarily by mail.
“Prince Georgians, I know that this is a difficult time for so many of you,” Alsobrooks said in the email. “As of [Monday] morning, approximately 6,300 of our residents have contracted the Coronavirus and we have lost 223 of our community members. My heart is with each of you grieving the loss of family members, friends, neighbors and members of our community. I am with you, Prince Georgians, and your County Government continues to work around the clock to confront this pandemic. Remember, we are in this together and we will get through this together.”