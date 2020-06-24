Alsobrooks names interim police chief

Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks has announced the appointment of Prince George's Police Department Assistant Chief Hector Valez as interim police chief following the June 18 resignation of Hank Stewinski.
Stawinski's resignation came following a 94-page report by the American Civil Liberties Union that detailed racial bias and discrimination toward officers of color within the department. The report alleges incidents of white officers making racist remarks or displaying racist behavior which went undisciplined, while officers of color faced retaliation for reporting the incidents.
The ACLU is suing the county on behalf of 13 officers of color in the department.
Alsobrooks commended the work Stawinski has done in his tenure as police chief in an email news release sent to community members.
“I have had the privilege of working with Chief Stawinski over the last decade, and I have enjoyed working with him. He has served our police department and community well and with great integrity,” Alsobrooks said. “Chief Stawinski created “Chief on the Go”, which allowed him to communicate directly with members of the community. He spearheaded the addition of two new District Stations (District VII and District VIII), which increased police service to the community and reduced response times. We sincerely appreciate his 27 years of service and wish him well. We have seen a lot of successes together, and I am sure we will continue to build on those successes as we move forward.”
The release stated that Valez has been with the PGPD for 26 years and served at every level from patrol officer to assistant chief. After he was promoted to lieutenant in 2004, he was selected to the International Association of Chiefs Fellowship Program. During his time as a fellow, one of his most notable accomplishments was the designing, planning and launching of the first Civil Rights Advisory Committee Meeting in Memphis, Tenn.. He continued his work on the IACP’s 2006 report: Protecting Civil Rights: A Leadership Guide for State, Local, and Tribal Law Enforcement.
“I am confident that he will bring his background and knowledge to his duties as Interim Police Chief during this new season,” Alsobrooks stated. “ I am also confident that we will continue to build on some of the successes of our community. In Prince George’s County, we’ve had a 50% reduction in crime over the last 10 years, and that is an accomplishment that no one can take away from us. We owe our success to this community and the hard work of the men and women of our police department.”
Alsobrooks said in the release that although PGPD has outstanding accomplishments, there are also challenges similar to those woven through departments across the nation.
“Unfortunately, these challenges are not new, and some of them are painfully familiar to me and others who grew up in this community that we love so much,” Alsobrooks stated. “Although difficult and sometimes frustrating, our challenges are not insurmountable. In this new season we will move forward with courage, honesty and an even deeper resolve to give our level best to the people we serve, who expect nothing less of us. We have a strong police department with intelligent men and women, but Interim Chief Velez also knows the challenges, and he is ready to address them.”
“I am under no illusion, and we know that there are some things in our department that are broken. I am committed to a comprehensive assessment to determine where our challenges are. Whatever we find that is broken, we will fix it,” Alsobrooks added.