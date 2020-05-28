Alsobrooks says county 'on track' to reopen June 1

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced in a news release last week that if current COVID-19 trends continue, Prince George’s County is on track to begin Phase 1 of reopening June 1.
“Recent data shows the County on a downward trend in positivity rates, hospitalizations and death rates,” Alsobrooks stated in the release. “This is due to your commitment to following the Stay-At-Home Order, which has helped us slow the spread of this virus in our community.”
Alsobrooks said that according to county data, the week of Ma3 to May 9 was the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, with an average of 244 inpatients in county hospitals per day. The county began to see a decrease starting May 10. Last week, county hospitals averaged 184 COVID-19 inpatients per day.
In addition, deaths have decreased from a high of 72 during the week of April 19 to 66 the week of May 3.
Preliminary data from the week of May 10 shows 59 COVID-19 related deaths, according to the release.
“While this is an improvement, COVID-19 continues to be the leading cause of death in the County since April, surpassing heart disease and cancer,” Alsobrooks stated. “So while the downward trend of these numbers is promising, we do not want to let our guard down now and suffer a set back just when we are making such tremendous progress.”
Alsobrooks urged county residents to exercise caution, use good judgement and continue to observe the stay-at-home order until it is lifted.
“Even though we are asking you to stay home, we do want to encourage you to socialize virtually. Get together with a group of people online and have a virtual cookout, where you can share in good times and a pre-summer celebration with those you love,” Alsobrooks said.
“I want to thank our residents for your continued strength and perseverance. I am Prince George’s Proud of this County, because our commitment and care for each other has truly shown that we are Prince George’s Strong” Alsobrooks added.
