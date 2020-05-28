Alsobrooks says county 'on track' to reopen June 1

Upper Marlboro, MD (20772)

Today

A few showers early with scattered thunderstorms arriving for the afternoon. High 81F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.