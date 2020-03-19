In response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Joint Base Andrews has implemented the following changes. These changes will take effect on March 17.
• Commissary open. The store will close NLT than 1800 each day to allow for extra time for sanitizing and restocking.
• Commodities in short supply (hand sanitizer, poultry, ground beef, baby formula, diapers, etc.) and are limited to two items per patron.
• For the first two hours of the store opening (0900-1100), only uniformed Active Duty military and their dependents will be allowed to shop. No early bird hours.
• AAFES Main Store: open.
• Food Court: open, no food court seating.
• West Shoppette: open.
• East Shoppette: open, no food court seating.
• Burger King: Drive Thru and Lobby open; take out only, no dine-in.
West Fitness Center: open (active duty only).
• 0600-1100, closed for cleaning 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., open 1 to 6 p.m.
• Group exercise classes cancelled.
• Intramurals cancelled.
• Limited areas open to TFC,
• Locker rooms open restrooms only (no showers),
• Fitness assessments cancelled.
• CDC: open (until/if declared mission wssential).
• Youth Center: school age care will remain open until/if declared mission essential. Then children will be consolidated with CDC 2 care.
•Golf course: open. Take out only, food operations close at 2 p.m., twilight fee available all day $25/player.
• Lodging: open. Single point entry, PH questions upon check-in, official travel/mission essential guests only; no Space-A
•DFAC: open - limited to active duty carry out only
Military Personnel Flight: open
• by appointment only, limited services
Closed (all items below here are closed or suspended until future notice):
• Base Theater.
• East Fitness Center.
• Education Center.
• ITT/Commons/Library.
• Manpower, Resource Management, NAF HRO, Marketing – Telework.
• Fam Camp — Closed, current campers only.
• Military Family Support Center — Closed, including TAPS and reintegration. Open for emergency service, Casualty Assistance Rep on standby.
• Military Testing — Suspended until return to normal duty.
• ODR.
• The Club at Andrews.