In response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Joint Base Andrews has implemented the following changes. These changes will take effect on March 17.

• Commissary open. The store will close NLT than 1800 each day to allow for extra time for sanitizing and restocking.

• Commodities in short supply (hand sanitizer, poultry, ground beef, baby formula, diapers, etc.) and are limited to two items per patron.

• For the first two hours of the store opening (0900-1100), only uniformed Active Duty military and their dependents will be allowed to shop. No early bird hours.

• AAFES Main Store: open.

• Food Court: open, no food court seating.

• West Shoppette: open.

• East Shoppette: open, no food court seating.

• Burger King: Drive Thru and Lobby open; take out only, no dine-in.

West Fitness Center: open (active duty only).

• 0600-1100, closed for cleaning 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., open 1 to 6 p.m.

• Group exercise classes cancelled.

• Intramurals cancelled.

• Limited areas open to TFC,

• Locker rooms open restrooms only (no showers),

• Fitness assessments cancelled.

• CDC: open (until/if declared mission wssential).

• Youth Center: school age care will remain open until/if declared mission essential. Then children will be consolidated with CDC 2 care.

•Golf course: open. Take out only, food operations close at 2 p.m., twilight fee available all day $25/player.

• Lodging: open. Single point entry, PH questions upon check-in, official travel/mission essential guests only; no Space-A

•DFAC: open - limited to active duty carry out only

Military Personnel Flight: open

• by appointment only, limited services

Closed (all items below here are closed or suspended until future notice):

• Base Theater.

• East Fitness Center.

• Education Center.

• ITT/Commons/Library.

• Manpower, Resource Management, NAF HRO, Marketing – Telework.

• Fam Camp — Closed, current campers only.

• Military Family Support Center — Closed, including TAPS and reintegration. Open for emergency service, Casualty Assistance Rep on standby.

• Military Testing — Suspended until return to normal duty.

• ODR.

• The Club at Andrews.