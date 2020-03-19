The Joint Base Andrews installation commander declared a public health emergency for the base at 10 a.m. Monday due to the evolving threat of novel coronavirus 2019, or COVID-19.
The state of Maryland and various counties throughout the state are in similar states of emergency.
“Declaring a public health emergency on Joint Base Andrews allows us a proactive approach to protect the safety and health of our Airmen and the surrounding community,” said Col. Andrew Purath, the commander of the 11th Wing and Joint Base Andrews. “Our top priority remains mitigating the effects and potential spread of this coronavirus.”
The declaration of a public health emergency allows the base commander to take certain protective measures, such as restricting base movement and limiting services. The emergency order is in place for 30 days. The order can be terminated or extended as required.
On Tuesday morning, Purath and his command chief held a Facebook Live question and answer session to address concerns around COVID-19.
The most updated information is available on the Joint Base Andrews COVID-19 website: www.jba.af.mil/Home/COVID-19-Coronavirus/.