Andrews lowers health protection status to 'Bravo'

Joint Base Andrews lowered its health protection condition (HPCON) at 5 a.m. Monday morning to better align with the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the base and the local community.
At the direction of Col. Tyler Schaff, the commander of the 316th Wing and Joint Base Andrews, the base shifted from HPCON Charlie to HPCON Bravo.
Under HPCON Bravo, people on base should:
• Maximize opportunities to telework.
• Implement strict hygiene, to include no handshaking and the wiping down of common-use items.
• Masks are required in all public areas.
• Mass gatherings are limited to 40 to 50% of max capacity or 250 people (whichever is less) if social distancing can be achieved.
• Self-isolate if exposed by wearing a mask or remaining at home.
• Avoid contaminated water/food.
• Avoid unnecessary travel, especially to areas known to be experiencing active disease transmission.
• Communicate personal risk and symptoms.
• Comply with medical orders for self-isolation or quarantine.
Joint Base Andrews has already implemented policy changes throughout the base to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19. The updated guidance encourages maximum telework for base employees and allows more flexibility for the re-opening of various facilities on base.
“The health of our Airmen, our families and our community remain our top priority,” Schaff said. “While we are reducing restrictions for now, we must all do our part to prevent a resurgence of COVID-19 in our area. We will continue to carefully monitor the situation and ensure we are taking all necessary precautions.”
The Department of Defense uses health protection measures to best protect base populations and the surrounding community from health risks. Joint Base Andrews remains engaged with local and state public health partners in addressing COVID-19.
Updates will be provided as conditions change. More information is available on the Joint Base Andrews website at www.jba.af.mil/Home/COVID-19-Coronavirus/.