Are you ready to rollerrrrrrrrrr? Bowie resident competes in Waldorf

It’s almost pitch dark on a recent Monday night and the Charles County Fairgrounds seemed all but deserted. Yet in a small building off to the side of the grounds, it’s anything but quiet.
There’s blocking, jamming and strategy sessions as the 301 Derby Dames roller derby team prepared for their season opener on May 21 against Frederick.
“Oh my gosh, we’re so excited,” said Kara Edwards, who founded the team with her wife almost 10 years ago. “We’ve been practicing really hard and our communication is better this year.”
The team — which last played a single bout in 2019 — is returning to the track for the first time in almost two years.
“COVID kind of made us refocus on our families and gave our bodies time to rest,” said Edwards, whose derby name is iKara Less. “We’re coming back refreshed.”
The team is comprised of 22 players, including veteran Bonnie Felts (Aural Fetish), whose derby name reflects her love of music.
“It’s low impact, it’s competitive and I’m passive aggressive so I don’t like harming people,” said Felts, who lives in Indian Head and is a librarian at the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C., as well as a freelance musician. “At the same time I like being challenged and pushed.”
Bowie resident Tracy Jenkins, who resumed skating following an 11-year hiatus, said she’s always loved the sport.
“Rollerskating has always been one of my favorite things in the world,” said Jenkins, who is a legal word processor. “I used to watch it as a kid and thought it was the coolest thing ever.”
Jenkins, who turned 50 last year, joined the team in February and is still waiting to be assessed by the team which is when she will be able to choose her derby name.
“I came in here nervous, unsure but they pulled [another skater and me] aside and said, ‘You guys are pretty good skaters. Jump into the drills you fit,’” she said. “I’m still learning the game but they’re really encouraging. They won’t let you slack off. They’ll pull you to the side and call [you out], but they also have your back. These girls are absolutely amazing.”
Edwards’ wife, Laurie, played for a team in New York and when the couple moved to Southern Maryland about a decade ago they realized the closest team was in D.C., so they founded their own here in Southern Maryland.
“There was a lot of, ‘What is roller derby?’ And a lot of folks told us they used to watch it on TV,” Edwards said. “It took a little while to get traction and a lot of skating the Indian Head rail trail back and forth and handing out business cards and fliers.”
Edwards said she was “absolutely hooked” by the sport, though it didn’t come naturally. She said it took her two months just to stand up in skates.
“It’s challenging because if you’re facing a skill or specific drill and you get caught up mentally, it can be a little defeating,” she said. “But you turn to your teammates and they give you a pep talk and then you walk out and say, ‘Ok, I’ll try again next time.’”
The team practiced in the Sheep Barn at the fairgrounds until it burned down in 2013.
“I went to my first boot camp back then and it really smelled like sheep in there,” said the 41-year-old Felts, who sports bright green hair.
In 2015 she broke her leg as a result of a spiral fracture during practice and needed 10 screws and a plate to repair it. After a few months of using a knee scooter — “I was rolling through D.C. and trying to cross Pennsylvania Ave. [to get to work],” she said — she returned to the track and promptly dislocated her foot.
“I was like, ‘No, I’m going back,’” she said. “And I’m still here.”
When asked if her friends and family are surprised she plays roller derby, she shook her head.
“They already think I’m crazy,” she said, “so it didn’t really surprise them.”
Edwards said the sport is one that can be enjoyed by anyone.
“People should know that no matter your age, no matter your size, no matter your background, you can do it,” Edwards said. “There’s a place for you in roller derby.”
Roller derby has four blockers and a jammer per team and each half lasts 30 minutes. The 301 Derby Dames play flat track style.
Win or lose Saturday night against Frederick, there’s no doubt they’ll do it as a team.
“The camaraderie is unlike no other,” Edwards said. “We come in, we leave our problems at the door. We work out hard together, we sweat together, we fall together, sometimes we cry together. But we laugh together.”
“We’re all friendly, but as soon as that whistle blows it’s ‘Bam,’ and they knock the crap out of you,” Felts said. “And then after the game we high-five and go to the bar and hang out.”