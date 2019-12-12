Arrest made in Seat Pleasant killing

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit have charged a suspect wanted for a murder that occurred in Seat Pleasant last week.
The suspect is identified as 22-year-old Nevonia Evans of the 1300 block of Saratoga Avenue NE in Washington, D.C. He was arrested last week in the District. Evans is charged with the murder of 28-year-old Curtis Mark Jones Jr. of Suitland.
On Dec. 3, at approximately 4:45 p.m., officers responded to a liquor store in the 6400 block of Central Avenue in Seat Pleasant. The victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside of the business. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The preliminary investigation revealed Evans and the victim were allegedly involved in a confrontation inside of the liquor store prior to the fatal shooting. The reason for the confrontation is unknown at this time and remains under investigation. Evans is charged with first- and second-degree murder and related charges. He is currently in custody in the District awaiting extradition to Prince George’s County.
The Prince George’s County Police Department investigates all homicides in Seat Pleasant.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device). Refer to case 19-0069954.