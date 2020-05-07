Arrests made in April 20 shooting death in Waldorf

An Accokeek man was taken into custody Thursday in connection with the shooting death of a Waldorf man on April 20. The alleged getaway driver was arrested the day before Tazewell’s arrest.
Avante Kenneth Tazewell, 18, turned himself in at the Charles County Sheriff’s Office’s district III station on April 30, a day after sheriff’s office detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division and members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested Courtney Ann Smith, 18, of Waldorf who is alleged to have been the getaway driver and reportedly continued to help Tazewell since the shooting, according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson.
Tazewell has been charged with first-degree murder and other related charges as the alleged shooter, while Smith has been charged with “accessory after the fact relating to the first-degree murder,” according to a sheriff’s office press release.
On April 20 at 2:10 p.m., sheriff’s office deputies responded to the 2000 block of Aldermans Place in Waldorf for the report of a shooting, according to a sheriff’s office press release. When officers arrived, they found the victim, Trevon Marquise Smiley, 26, of Waldorf, “who had been shot multiple times,” the sheriff’s office said. As he was being transported to a hospital, Smiley succumbed to his injuries.
A preliminary investigation revealed Smiley was standing outside an apartment building when he was shot, according to investigators. The sheriff’s office has not reported a motive for the shooting, just that “the shooting does not appear to be random.”
Smith was released on bond May 1, and Tazewell is being held without bond. Tazewell and Smith have preliminary hearings set for June 26 in district court.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective J. Riffle at 301-609-6501. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. The investigation is ongoing.
