Bay grasses in Susquehanna Flats

Bay grasses float in the Susquehanna Flats near Havre De Grace. Bay grasses provide essential food, shelter and dissolved oxygen for aquatic animals in the bay, experts say.

 Chesapeake Bay Program photo

Experts found higher levels of bay grasses in the Chesapeake Bay after two years of decline, according to a study by the Virginia Institute of Marine Science. The study attributes the increase to lower levels of rain and cooler temperatures.

The release discussed the results of an annual bay grasses survey by the Virginia Institute, which found a 12% increase in bay grass since 2021. The survey found a total of 76,400 acres of seagrass in 2022, which is more than the long-term average of 69,000 acres, but less than the recent peak of 108,000 acres in 2018.


  

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters