One night after their offense collected only two hits in a dramatic 3-2 victory over the visiting Altoona Curve, the Bowie Baysox capped the regular season portion of their home schedule with a 4-3 victory in front of 5,649 spectators at Prince George's Stadium on the team's annual "Fan Appreciation Day."
Bowie (43-21 second half, 73-59 overall) got a superb outing from starting pitcher Tyler Herb (4-2) and the Baysox made things difficult for Altoona starter Beau Sulser (8-2) early. Two Bowie relievers, Bryan Gonzalez and Christian Alvarado, kept the Curve from getting the equalizer in the last two frames to vault the Baysox into a tie for first place with the Erie SeaWolves.
"I thought Tyler was really good today," said Bowie first-year manager Buck Britton. "His slider was really good. We made some good defensive plays early and that helped settle him down then we scored some runs against their starter [Sulser] who came in here with some pretty good numbers."
Bowie starter Tyler Herb walked the first two Altoona batters of the game then retired the next two on lazy fly balls. Logan Hill then smacked a two-out single into shallow left and Brett Pope attempted to score on the play. But Bowie left fielder Cedric Mullins fired home to catcher Brett Cumberland who applied the tag to the sliding Pope to negate the scoring chance.
Bolstered by a stellar defensive play to end the top of the first, Bowie immediately claimed the lead in the bottom of the frame against Altoona starter Beau Sulser. Ryan McKenna smacked a one-out double past the third base bag, took third on a fly out to right by Anderson Feliz then scored on a Sulser wild pitch. Jesmuel Valentin then worked Sulser for a walk, but Ryan Ripken grounded to first to end it.
Bowie added to its lead in the bottom of the second, but squandered a chance to break the game open early. Mason McCoy and Cumberland opened the inning with consecutive singles then T.J. Nichting followed with a double to right center that scored McCoy. After Mullins drew a one-out walk to load the bases, McKenna lined to short then Feliz grounded out to second.
Bowie added two more runs in the home half of the fourth against Altoona reliever Jesus Liranzo. Mullins worked him for a one-out walk then scored on a double to left center by McCoy. Feliz followed with a single to right that plated McCoy to extend the Baysox lead to 4-0, which was more than enough support for Herb on this afternoon.
"Cedric made that great play to end the first inning and that really picked everybody up in the dugout," Herb said. "I told Cumberland before the game I just wanted to stay loose and attack the zone. I had not been attacking the zone in my previous two starts, but today once we got the lead I was able to relax and just focus on throwing more strikes."
Despite a shaky start to the outing when he walked the first two batters of the game then needed an outfield assist from Mullins to end the first inning, Herb settled down nicely afterward. In the seventh he allowed a one-out single and uncorked a wild pitch but he also retired the Curve on a pair of fly balls and a routine grounder to first to preserve his bid for a shutout.
Altoona finally chased Herb in the bottom of the eighth. Arden Pabst beat out an infield single then Adrian Valerio followed with a sharp single to right which prompted Britton to hook Herb in favor of left-handed reliever Bryan Gonzalez, who nearly kept the shutout bid in tact. Gonzalez fanned Pope and Bralin Jackson but yielded a single to Jared Oliva that scored Pabst.
Gonzalez then walked Onell Cruz to load the bases and Logan Hill followed with a two-run single to left that trimmed the deficit to 4-3 and Cruz went to third on a fielding error by Mullins. But with runners on first and third, Gonzalez escaped further harm when he retired Bligh Madris on a fly ball to right that Nichting appeared to lose in the sun briefly before making a sliding catch.
One night earlier the Baysox managed only two hits against Altoona starter Cam Vieaux, but their first hit of the contest provided all the runs they would need. With Vieaux working on a no-hitter through five innings, Bowie's Ryan McKenna and Anderson Feliz both walked in the sixth then Calos Perez followed with a three-run homer that put the hosts on top to stay.
"It was great to see Carlos come up with that clutch homer," Baumann said. "He's been doing such a great job calling pitches behind home plate for all of us then he comes through with that hit. That was a big at-bat. I felt pretty good the whole game. The defense played great behind me."
Bowie starter Mike Baumann (5-2) allowed just one earned run in six innings to collect his third consecutive win. Fittingly, Baumann had been recognized for the second time this season as the Eastern League's pitcher of the week [Aug. 12-18] following his complete game shutout against Richmond on Aug. 14. he had also been tabbed for the honor July 15-21 when he threw a no-hitter against the Harrisburg Senator.
"It's great to be recognized for what I've done, but really the whole team has done so well," Baumann said. "They have really helped me make the transition from single-A to double-A. It's nice to be in this position. I've never been part of a playoff series, so this is exciting. There's a lot of energy in the clubhouse right now."
Bowie will conclude its current four-game series at the Reading Phillies tonight then will cap the regular season by playing four games at Richmond through Labor Day. Heading into Monday's outing at Richmond, Bowie was tied for first place with Erie in the Western Division of the Eastern League and the Baysox hold the tiebreaker with the SeaWolves.
"These next eight games are going to be a lot fun," Britton said. "I have to commend the guys who have been here since the start of the season. We had a rough April and none of those guys gave up. They kept fighting and now we're in position to make the playoffs. It's definitely an exciting time to be here."
If Bowie captures the Western Division second half title, the Baysox would host the first two games of the Divisional round of the playoffs on Wednesday, Sept. 5, and Thursday, Sept. 6. If the Baysox win that best-of-five series they would play the first two games of the Eastern League championship series on the road Sept. 10 and 11 then return home for games three through five, if necessary, on Sep. 12-14.