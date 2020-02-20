The Camelot in Upper Marlboro was a sight for sore eyes as hundreds of constituents from Maryland’s fourth and fifth congressional districts participated in an “African Americans and the Vote” themed celebration on Saturday during the 39th annual Black History Month Breakfast.
“We are challenged today in America to protect our democracy, to protect our freedoms and to protect an inclusive America,” House Majority Leader Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) told the Maryland Independent while breakfast was being served. “It’s going to be very important for us to make sure that every person can vote and that every person hopefully does vote. America’s future depends upon people voting.”
Distinguished guests who gave remarks at the podium included former NAACP leader Kweisi Mfume, Rep. Anthony Brown (D-Md., 4th) and keynote speaker Val Demings, a Democratic member of the House representing Florida’s 10th congressional district.
Mfume said it’s very important to look back and not only remember the dark days, but also the challenges and victories that encouraged people of color to keep the faith.
“We are one community, one country and uniting around the values that we hold so deeply,” said Aminta Breaux, who was named the first female president of Bowie State University in 2017. “As we celebrate Black History Month, we also recognize the many contributions of our ancestors and how we are so closely knitted together as one community.”
Demings, a lifelong public servant who made history in 2007 when she was appointed to serve as Orlando’s first female police chief, is currently serving her second term in Congress and recently served as one of seven House impeachment managers in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. She reminded constituents about the fight for equality and the preciousness of voting.
“Any effort by anybody to use their power in office to undermine our democracy would and should be rejected,” she said. “As I look around this room, I am convinced that we are the only hope for the family that is working hard [but] getting further and further behind. I am convinced that we are the only hope for the senior who has worked so long on a job and deserves to retire with dignity and respect.”
“I am convinced that we are the only hope for saving our republic and continuing to move toward a more perfect union,” Demings added. “The best way to do all of that is to vote and honor those, with our vote, who fought so hard for us to have the right.”
Having sponsored the breakfast every year, Hoyer said he is glad to see more constituents coming together and celebrating an important occasion.
“It’s important to keep the faith today,” Hoyer said. “Barack Obama spoke here. John Lewis has spoken and so many other people who have been leaders in the black community throughout history have been here. It’s important to remember, but it’s also important to recommit.”
Breaux said Hoyer “has been leading the way” for so long and deserves to be honored for “all that he has contributed” to the black community as well as America. She was pleased to hear Demings’s keynote message about unity and the significance of being “closely knitted” in today’s society.
“As we think about our history and the legacies that have been handed down to us, it’s important that we take time out, pause and celebrate those legacies and what they’ve meant to this country,” Breaux said. “It really is a hallmark of this entire Prince George’s community. The warmth and spirit that you feel in the room on this celebration day is hard to put into words — it’s just an extraordinary, very special moment. There’s no other place that I should be on this day but at this breakfast.”
