Bladensburg High teacher arrested

The Prince George's County Police Department reported Friday that a teacher at Bladensburg High School has been arrested and charged with the sexual abuse of a student at the school.
According to a news release, on Oct. 10, the Prince George's Police Department received a report of a student who claimed that a teacher at Bladensburg High had had sexual contact with the student on and off school grounds since the beginning of the school year.
Police spoke with the teacher, Thomas Barber, 29, of Annapolis, who allegedly admitted to the sexual abuse of the student.
Barber has been charged with two counts each of sexual abuse of a minor and fourth degree sexual offense by a person in a position of authority, according to the online Maryland case database. No further details were available as of Friday afternoon.
According to a news release from Prince George's Public Schools sent Friday afternoon, Barber's employment with the school system has been terminated. The release stated that Barber, in addition to teaching, was also an assistant coach for the school's junior varsity girls volleyball team.
Anyone with information relevant to this investigation is asked to call the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Child and Vulnerable Adult Unit at 301-772-4930. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.