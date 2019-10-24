Several Maryland elected officials and representatives presented documentarian Renee Green with official citations in recognition of her work to save the Bladensburg World War I memorial often referred to as the “Bladensburg Peace Cross.”
Presenters included Amanda Allen from the office of Maryland Governor Larry Hogan (R), Sen. Malcolm Augustine (D-Prince George’s), Delegates Diana Fennell and Wanika Fisher (both D-Prince George’s), Prince George’s Councilwoman Jolene Ivey (D-Dist. 5) and Dr. Clifford Thomas. The Town of Bladensburg will present a proclamation to Green, head of the town’s Patriotic Committee, at an upcoming annual November Veterans Day event at the Peace Cross.
The Bladensburg Peace Cross was erected on public land in 1925 by the American Legion to commemorate the 49 servicemen from Prince George’s County who died during World War I, according to Maryland Historical Trust documents.
The cross stands on a highway median maintained by the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission. In 2014, the Washington, D.C.,-based American Humanist Association filed a lawsuit in federal court on behalf of three local members, alleging that the 40-foot cross, a recognized Christian symbol, standing on public land violates the Constitutional protections on freedom of religion, and asked the court to move the cross to private land or modify it into a nonreligious shape. The case eventually wound its way to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Green was heavily involved in efforts to preserve the Bladensburg Peace Cross. After the legal challenge from the American Humanist Association, she and her colleagues researched the rich history of the Peace Cross and began to film segments of a documentary to bring that history to the nation’s attention. The documentary was featured as part of the Supreme Court case record.
Green spearheaded efforts to promote the Bladensburg Peace Cross to the residents of Maryland and beyond. She researched the history of the 49 veterans named on the monument’s plaque and reached out to family members still in the area. .
Her work helped elevate the cause to a national level and countless elected officials eventually were prompted to write and speak out in support of saving the Peace Cross.
Last summer, the Supreme Court ruled 7-2 in favor of the Peace Cross’ supporters, stating that as an historic monument, it served secular purposes in the community.