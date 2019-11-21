Three Prince George's County organizations were among the 12 groups in Maryland, Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C., to receive $2.15 million over the next two years to improve birth outcomes and maternal and child health.
According to a news release,
CareFirst’s latest round of funding for moms and their babies will help expand access to care for more than 10,000 underinsured, low-income residents of the region – where infant mortality rates are at all-time lows but still exceed the national average of 5.8 deaths for every 1,000 live births before the child’s first birthday.
For more than a decade, CareFirst has worked with community health providers and other health care organizations to improve maternal and child health in the region. Funding programs and initiatives aimed at the health and safety of mothers and their children is one of CareFirst’s top community giving priorities and is one of the ways the company fulfills its not-for-profit mission to provide affordable and accessible care to the communities it serves, according to the release.
Including this round of grants, CareFirst has invested more than $20 million since 2007 to initiatives expanding access to care, organizing community resources, supporting expecting moms and addressing factors that contribute to premature births, low birth weight, infant mortality and unsafe sleep.
Prince George's County organizations include:
• Mary’s Center, which received $200,000 to expand prenatal care including group care prenatal services, substance use services and postpartum depression treatment to mothers in Prince George’s County.
• Pregnancy Aid Center, a women’s health clinic in Prince George’s County that received $50,000 for prenatal care, breast feeding support and birth spacing consultative services.
• Prince George’s County Health Department, which received $150,000 to expand prenatal care, home visits and breastfeeding consultative services.