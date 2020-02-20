The Board of Public Works today approved the Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ acquisition of nearly 200 acres in Prince George’s County, according to a Department of Natural Resources news release.
The property is adjacent to Rosaryville State Park and its acquisition will expand the park’s offerings including equestrian opportunities and an expanded trail network.
Without the department’s acquisition, the property might otherwise have been slated for extensive development.
“This is a special opportunity to obtain a relatively large piece of property in an urban area and provide important water quality protection to the Western Branch watershed,” Maryland Natural Resources Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio said in the release. “It will also be a great addition to the region’s outdoor recreation opportunities.”
Rosaryville is a 982-acre day-use park with miles of trails for hiking, biking and equestrians and is well known for hosting trail rides, fox chasing, and horse trials.