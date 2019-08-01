With the first half of the season well behind them, the Bowie Baysox returned home from a brief road trip on Monday evening looking to put the finishing touches on a successful July in the first of three games with the visiting Reading Phillies.
On Monday in front of 1,762 spectators at Prince George’s Stadium, Bowie (28-10 second half, 58-48 overall) rallied for a 4-2 victory by getting three runs in the bottom of the eighth courtesy of three hits, one walk and one costly error. Their late heroics came long after manager Buck Britton had been ejected for arguing balls and strikes.
Reading (24-17, 63-45), which just missed capturing the Eastern Division first half title, arrived on Monday with a four-game lead over Binghamton in the second half and the best overall record in the division. But the Fightin Phils, the double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, were eventually felled by one mistake.
“That’s been the best part of this team all year long,” Britton said. “We just seem to find a way to win these games. It was obviously a tough night for the home plate umpire, but we’re all human. Our bullpen guys came in and did a great job. Brian Hernandez was really good and Christian Alvarado came in and did a great job in the eighth and ninth.”
Bowie starting pitcher Dean Kremer, one of several Baysox players acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers last season in the Manny Machado trade, has emerged as one of the team’s top starters in a stellar rotation. He made quick work of the Fightin Phils batters in the top of the first, including Mickey Moniak, the top overall pick in 2016, and Alec Ohm, Philadelphia’s first pick in 2018.
Bowie had hoped to stake Kremer to an early lead in the bottom of the first. Cedric Mullins singled with one out then stole second base and Ryan McKenna walked. But with one out and runners on first and second, Reading pitcher Connor Seabold induced Yusniel Diaz to ground into an inning-ending double play.
Reading ended the scoreless pitchers duel in the top of the third when Henri Lartigue sent the first pitch he saw from Kremer just over the outstretched glove of Baysox left fielder Ryan McKenna for a solo homer. Kremer retired the next three Reading batters on groundouts, but the Fightin Phils owned a 1-0 lead at that point.
Reading added another run against Kremer in the top of the fourth. Alec Bohm worked the Baysox starter for a leadoff walk then Darick Hall singled. With one out Jose Gomez hit a chopper that deflected off Kremer’s glove into shallow right allowing Bohm to score. But Kremer then induced Arquimedes Gamboa to ground into an inning ending double play.
Bowie finally got on the board against Seabold in the home half of the fourth. Diaz led off the frame with a single to left went to third when Perez followed with a single to right. Valentin promptly followed with another single to right to plate Diaz to trim the gap to 2-1. With one out and runners on second and third, Cervenka fanned then Preston Palmeiro grounded into the over shift for the final out.
Reading nearly added to its lead against Kremer during a suddenly shaky fifth. Kremer retired the first two Fightin Phils in the frame then yielded back-to-back walks to Luke Williams and Moniak but escaped serious trouble when he retired Bohm on a groundout to second. Seabold did not return for the fifth and was not in line for the win despite owning a 2-1 lead.
Bowie threatened in the home half of the inning against Reading reliever Garrett Clevinger, although it was Baysox manager Buck Britton who did not survive the frame. Mullins singled with one out and stole second on a 3-1 pitch to McKenna that appeared to be well off the plate and ball four.
But the home plate umpire called a strike which Britton quickly objected and then got ejected by the home plate umpire. After Britton slowly made his way back to the clubhouse, McKenna walked on the next pitch. However, that Baysox rally was quickly defused when Diaz grounded into an inning ending 5-4-3 double play.
In the home half of the sixth the Baysox again threatened Cleavinger, but the southpaw again escaped unscathed. Perez beat out an infield single then Valentin walked, but Cleavinger fanned the next three Bowie hitters swinging to end the frame and preserving the Fightin Phils tepid 2-1 advantage through six.
Reading then nearly added an insurance run or more against reliever Brian Gonzalez. Gamboa opened the inning with a sharp single to left then Lartigue reached on a bunt single and both runners advanced on a sac bunt by Raul Rivas. But Gonzalez escaped unharmed when Williams popped up to first and Moniak fanned.
In the bottom of the eighth the Baysox again started the inning well when Diaz worked reliever Jonathan Hennigan for a walk then Perez appeared to follow with a double down the left field line. But the home plate umpire ruled the ball landed foul and then Perez fanned two pitches later. Bowie, however, would soon get a belated break.
Valentin followed with a grounder that Bohm misplayed at third and the lone error of the game opened the door for a late Baysox rally. After both runners advanced on a wild pitch, Rylan Bannon followed with a sharp grounder off Hennigan’s glove that plated a pair of runs to give the Baysox their first lead of the night.
But the hosts were hardly finished. Cervenka followed with a single to left then Palmeiro followed with a bloop single into shallow left to load the bases and prompted the Fightin Phils to hook Hennigan in favor of Jakob Hernandez. McCoy greeted the new Reading reliever with a single to left that scored Bannon to extend the lead to 4-2.
“I was basically in my two-strike approach from the very first pitch of the at-bat,” Bannon said. “Their guy is really tough. I was just looking for something that I could hit and put in play. Seeing Buck go out there and fight for us gave us a spark, for sure. This was a good win for us. We had a little skid in Binghamton, but we’ve won the last two and took the first game in this series against a really good Reading team.”
Bowie reliever Christian Alvarado retired the lone batter he faced in the top of the eighth and then sealed the victory by retiring the side in order in the ninth. Hennigan allowed three runs, two earned, in a shaky eighth and took the loss.
One day earlier in the finale of their four-game series at Binghamton, the Baysox salvaged one game with the New York Mets double-A affiliate, 7-2.
Tyler Herb, in his first start with the Baysox after being sent down from triple-A Norfolk, allowed two runs in six innings to collect the win and Cody Sedlock tossed three scoreless innings in relief to earn his first save.
In the top of the sixth Cedric Mullins broke a 2-2 deadlock with a solo home run. Rylan Bannon tripled and scored in the seventh on a double by Preston Palmeiro, who scored two batters later on a single by Mason McCoy. Martin Cervenka added some insurance runs in the ninth with a two-run shot that accounted for the game’s final scoring.
