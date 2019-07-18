When the Bowie Baysox returned home following a four-game series at Akron immediately after the All-Star break, the Baltimore Orioles’ Class AA affiliate was able to continue its torrid start to the second half of the season on Monday evening by edging the visiting Harrisburg Senators, 4-2, in front of 1,784 spectators at Prince George’s Stadium.
Bowie (19-5 second half, 49-43 overall) and Harrisburg have been on opposite ends of the spectrum throughout the Eastern League season. The Baysox stumbled out of the gate, while the Senators won 24 of their first 31 games. But since then the Baysox have been among the league’s best teams and lead the Western Division by three games through Monday.
Harrisburg (8-15 second half, 50-43 overall) won the Western Division during the first half of the season but has struggled since. Their paths can be measured in their head-to-head meetings. Harrisburg won six of the first seven meetings between the teams, but the Baysox have taken eight of the last nine contests.
“When you look back and see we were 7-23 early in the season, it could have been easy for these guys to give up,” said Bowie Baysox first-year manager Buck Britton. “But we’ve really turned it around since then. I don’t think there’s been a better team in the league over the last two months.”
Bowie opened the game quickly against Harrisburg spot starter Jacob Contra-Bogan. Mason McCoy opened the game with a triple into the right field corner then Cedric Mullins followed with a single that scored McCoy. Mullins was sac bunted over to second by Ryan McKenna, took third on a wild pitch then scored two batters later on a single by Carlos Perez.
With runners on first and second and one out, Bowie had a chance to seriously rough up Contra-Bogan but failed to do so. Rylan Bannon flew out to center fielder Michael A Taylor and Yusniel Diaz, who walked earlier in the inning, tagged and took third on the play. But he was stranded there when Jesmuel Valentin grounded to second to end the inning.
Bowie had another chance to add to its lead in the third, the last Contra-Bogan would work in an abbreviated spot start. McKenna had a one-out single and stole second and third and Diaz walked for the second time but both runners were stranded when Perez and Bannon both fanned to end the inning.
After collecting only one hit through the first four frames against Bowie southpaw Alex Wells, Harrisburg finally got on the board in the fifth. Dante Dichette Jr. reached on an infield single, took second on one wild pitch and scored later in the inning on another Wells wild pitch to trim the Baysox lead to 2-1.
But Bowie promptly responded with a run of its own in the bottom of the fifth against Senators reliever Andrew Lee. Mullins had a one-out single to left, stole second then scored on a double into the left field corner by McKenna to push the lead back to two runs at 3-1. McCoy was unable to advance, however, as Diaz and Perez both grounded out to end the frame.
Bowie added to its lead against Lee in the home half of the sixth. Bannon tripled off the wall in right then scored two batters later on a sacrifice fly to center by Martin Cervenka to make it 4-1. The Baysox were unable to generate any offense against reliever Justin Miller, sent to Harrisburg from Washington on a rehab assignment.
“We had some timely hits and really good base running,” Britton said. “We had some aggressive swings to start the game and got two runs in the first and we added a few runs later. Alex was excellent again tonight. He kept pounding the zone and kept their guys off the bases. They hit a few balls hard, but we made some good defensive plays in the outfield.”
Harrisburg made things interesting in the top of the eighth against Wells. Nick Banks led off the inning with a double to right center then took third when Austin Davidson singled up the middle. Banks scored on a groundout to first by Rafael Bautista to trim the gap to 4-2 then Taylor flew out to deep left, enabling Davidson to take second before Garcia was retired on a deep fly ball.
“I was definitely starting to get a little tired out there,” Wells said. “My legs were starting to give a little. When [Taylor] hit that last fly ball I thought he had gotten ahold of it. Luckily, it was just in enough on his hands that he couldn’t get all of it and Mullins was there to run it down.”
Bowie looked to get the run back in the home half of the eighth against reliever Kyle Barraclough, another Nationals hurler sent to double-A on rehab. Diaz greeted Barraclough with a double in the gap in left center and later Valentin worked him for a two-out walk, but he fanned Cervenka to end the inning.
After Wells (8-1) gave the Baysox eight superb innings, limiting Harrisburg to two runs on four hits while throwing strikes on 68 of 99 pitches, Bowie summoned Christian Alvarado to the hill. Drew Ward reached on a bad hop single then Tres Barrerra and Ian Sagdal fanned but Bichette singled to right before Banks grounded back to the mound to end it.
Following a sluggish start to the season in which they dipped to 15 games below .500 at one point, Bowie has been the league’s hottest team since June first. The Baysox went 20-7 in June, their best mark in team history and that includes the 2008 season in which they won the Western Division of the Eastern League and the 2015 season in which they garnered their only Eastern League Championship.
