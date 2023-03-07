The Bowie Business Innovation Center is pleased to announce the appointment of June Lee Williams Evans as its new executive director.
Evans takes the helm of the Bowie BIC at a critical time in its growth, as some of its services are positioned to become a national model for business development.
Evans began leading the Bowie BIC in September 2022 after having served for 13-years leading the Center for Minority Business Development, Center for Entrepreneurial Development, Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship and the Innovation Hub at Prince George’s Community College.
In these roles, Evans differentiated herself as a dynamic thought leader, innovator, and program designer in the entrepreneur support space, working with over 300 entrepreneurs and small businesses to strengthen their value proposition, build capacity to accelerate growth and access resources to thrive in emerging markets.
“I’m excited to be here,” said Evans. “The Bowie BIC is a small organization with award-winning programs that have had a great impact, but my goal is to grow that impact by expanding access, as well as growing the support infrastructure so that we can directly support more entrepreneurs.”
The Bowie Business Innovation Center is a pioneering nonprofit business accelerator located at Bowie State University. It provides entrepreneurs and small businesses located in Prince George’s County the support needed to accelerate their revenue, growth and ability to create jobs.
Under Evans’ leadership, the Bowie BIC is set to launch the 8(a) Government Contracting Center of Excellence; a new $3 million federal pilot program that will deliver targeted resources to strengthen HBCU’s by helping socially and economically disadvantaged companies to fully participate in the U.S Small Business Administration (SBA) 8(a) Business Development Program.
The 8(a) Center of Excellence will strengthen support for diverse and inclusive entrepreneurship by expanding partnerships with HBCUs across the country to provide procurement capture strategy training, 8(a) mentorship programs, access to commercial online market intelligence tools, and access to legal expertise in government contracting.
“I’m super proud of the opportunity to actually launch a center of excellence focused on 8(a) government contracting” said Evans. “It speaks to the great work that the Bowie BIC has done in their 8(a) accelerator program, working with 8(a) businesses and helping them to really leverage the 8(a) program for growth. That’s what it’s all about. We are proud to expand upon the model we created for the City of Bowie and Prince George’s County nationally.”
Evans holds a master’s degree in Public Administration from California State University, Dominguez Hills and a bachelor’s degree in Organizational Communication from Loyola Marymount University. She lives in Bowie with her husband and two daughters.