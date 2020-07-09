Bowie horses impacted Maryland-bred Hall of Fame

Since the inception of the Maryland-bred Hall of Fame for thoroughbreds was unveiled in 2013, several horses that raced at Bowie Race Course have been inducted. Among the 10 finalists this year, of which two will be inducted, three horses made at least one start at Bowie and two of them won the famed Marlboro Nursery Stakes there.
Among the 10 finalists, Heavenly Cause, Star de Naskra and What a Summer each made at least one start at Bowie and each of them recorded at least one victory over the oval. Star de Naskra captured the Marlboro Nursery — which had previously been run at Marlboro Race Track for 50 years — in 1977 and Heavenly Cause won the Marlboro Nursery Stakes at Bowie three years later.
Star de Naskra actually won the first two starts of his career at Bowie in the summer of 1977 then returned that fall to capture the Marlboro Nursery. In all, the Naskra stallion would win five of his eight outings at Bowie and the Richard Ferris trainee also took home the Eclipse Award for champion sprinter in 1979 before being retired.
Heavenly Cause, who concluded her career with a 9-4-2 slate and nearly $675,000 banked from 21 lifetime outings, prevailed in her career debut at Belmont Park on July 23, 1980 then won the Marlboro Nursery at Bowie six weeks later. Trained by Hall of Fame conditioner Woody Stephens, Heavenly Cause won the Eclipse Award winner as champion three-year-old filly.
Coincidentally, the late Stephens trained three horses that are finalists for the 2020 class of Maryland-bred Hall of Fame inductees. In addition to Heavenly Cause he also saddled Devil’s Bag, the champion two-year-old male of 1983 and Caveat, the 1983 Belmont Stakes winner. Coincidentally, both also made one start at Laurel Park during their respective careers.
What a Summer, a What Luck mare trained by Hall of Fame conditioner LeRoy Jolley, won her only start at Bowie on October 21, 1976 and then captured the Eclipse Award as champion sprinter the following year. What a Summer concluded her career with an 18-6-3 slate and earnings of nearly $480,000 from 31 starts and there is a stakes races named for her each winter at Laurel.
It is quite possible that one or two of the three previously mentioned runners could get inducted into the Maryland-bred Hall of Fame when the results of the voting are announced later this month, but they will not be the first horses to have made at least one start at Bowie to be so honored. Heavenly Cause and Star de Naskra, however, would be the first ones linked to Bowie and Marlboro.
In fact, three members of the inaugural class in 2013, Jameela, Vertex and Twixt all had all won at least one stakes at Bowie during their careers. Jameela, who won 27 of 58 career outings and earned just over $1 million, actually won all seven of her starts at Bowie. She won all six of her starts at Bowie in 1980 and earlier won the Dogwood Stakes the year before.
Twixt concluded her career with a 25-14-11 and earned over $620,000 from 70 career tries. She won twice in four starts at Bowie, taking the Grade III Barbara Fritchie Stakes in 1974 and 1975. Vertex prevailed 17 times in 25 lifetime outings and earned $450,000, winning the John B. Campbell Handicap at Bowie in 1959.
One of the more recent Maryland-bred Hall of Fame inductees, Dave’s Friend, who traveled across the country to compete in numerous sprint stakes, won three times and finished second three times in six outings at Bowie. He captured the Chesapeake Handicap in 1978 then later won the Southern Maryland Handicap in 1980 and again in 1981.
During a career marked by consistency and durability, Hall of Fame inductee Little Bold John spent all of his mornings at the Bowie Training Center in trainer John (Jerry) Robb’s barn. The John Alden gelding ventured across the country to compete in numerous lucrative stakes, including one Breeders Cup, recording 38 wins and nearly $2 million banked from 105 lifetime outings.
“He was just unlucky in a couple of his starts at Bowie,” Robb said. “But he never missed a day going to the track to gallop. He was talented and he was durable. I never expected to have a horse like him and I’ll probably never have another one like him.”
While Little Bold John spent his mornings at Bowie for over a decade, he made only four starts over the track before it closed and failed to win any of them. He finished second once, third once and fourth twice in those four outings. Although he hardly possessed a home course advantage at Bowie, Little Bold John won at least one race at eight other tracks in six different states.
“He knew when it was time to race,” Robb said. “It didn’t matter whether it was a race on the turf or dirt or during the day or at night, he was always ready on race days. A lot of really good horses trained at Bowie while he was there, but I think people always associated Bowie with him.”
