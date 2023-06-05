Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred last week in Prince George’s County.

The deceased, identified as Angelica Cepero, 30, of Bowie was the driver of a Nissan Altima involved in the crash. She was pronounced deceased on the scene by Prince George’s County Fire Department emergency medical services personnel. A passenger in the Nissan, identified as a 1-year-old child, was transported to Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C. for treatment of his injuries.


ELI WOHLENHAUS