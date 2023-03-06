Richard Tino Britt, 26, of Brandywine was arrested on Feb. 23 and charged with two felonies for theft of $1,500 to under $25,000 and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.

At around 8:38 p.m. on Feb. 23, Charles sheriff’s officers observed Britt on a black motorcycle allegedly bearing a fake Maryland license plate in the area of Crain Highway and Mattawoman Beantown Road in Waldorf.