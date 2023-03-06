Richard Tino Britt, 26, of Brandywine was arrested on Feb. 23 and charged with two felonies for theft of $1,500 to under $25,000 and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.
At around 8:38 p.m. on Feb. 23, Charles sheriff’s officers observed Britt on a black motorcycle allegedly bearing a fake Maryland license plate in the area of Crain Highway and Mattawoman Beantown Road in Waldorf.
Officers followed the bike until they arrived in the area of Crain Highway and Berry Road and performed a traffic stop. A check of the vehicle identification number flagged the bike as stolen out of Montgomery County.
Britt was taken into custody and released on his own recognizance on Feb. 24. He is due back in Charles County District Court on April 14.
Temple Hills man arrested for motor vehicle theft
Carlos Prince Jordan, 18, of Temple Hills was arrested on Feb. 25 for two felonies for unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and theft of $1,500 to under $25,000 and two misdemeanors for cannabis possession over the civil amount and malicious destruction of property over $1,000.
At around 3 a.m., Charles sheriff’s officers were in the area of Hatteras Circle in Waldorf when they discovered a suspicious vehicle, later identified as a 2017 Hyundai Elantra with a broken back window, on Hope Circle.
As officers approached the vehicle, the driver, later identified as Jordan, put the vehicle in reverse to get away from officers and a pursuit began.
The vehicle eventually ended up traveling northbound along Western Parkway and crashed into a guardrail. Jordan fled the vehicle and was taken into custody after a foot pursuit.
Charging documents state that the vehicle was confirmed stolen from Prince George’s County. A search of the vehicle allegedly found 68 grams of suspected marijuana and a replica Glock handgun.
Jordan was released on his own recognizance on Feb. 25 and is set to stand trial on April 18.