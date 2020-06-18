Brandywine man charged in shooting death

A Brandywine man has been charged with first-degree murder, multiple counts of attempted first-degree murder, multiple counts of first- and second-degree assault and related charges stemming from a shooting that allegedly took place Monday night in Waldorf.
According to charging documents from Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputy Feldman, shortly before 7:45 p.m., officers responded to the area of Shawnee Lane for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers located the first victim, Kwasi Omatayo Louard-Clark, dead from numerous gunshot wounds in the driveway of a residence.
Two additional victims were found shot in a vehicle a short distance away, and transported to area hospitals with life-threatening injuries.
The subsequent investigation indicated that at about 7:42 p.m., the victims were confronted by a black male wearing a camouflage hat and dark clothing as they were standing outside a residence on Lancelot Drive. The male, later identified as Richard Eugene Middleton, 37, allegedly produced a black handgun and began shooting.
The victims fled the area in different directions, while Middleton allegedly pursued Louard-Clark across the street. Louard-Clark entered the residence at Shawnee Lane and hid from Middleton in the kitchen. Middleton allegedly forced entry into the residence by opening a closed door and searched for Louard-Clark, checking all the rooms.
Louard-Clark was able to exit the residence, and moments later, was confronted by Middleton in the driveway. Several more shots were allegedly fired by Middleton, and Louard-Clark fell to the ground. Middleton allegedly began walking down Lancelot Drive toward Timberbrook Drive.
Following the shooting, witnesses said Middleton attempted to escape through the adjacent woods. Sheriff’s officers and a K9 unit were able to track Middleton to the area of Stream Vista Place.
Officers located Middleton walking into the breezeway of an apartment complex still wearing the clothing seen on surveillance footage that captured the shooting. Middleton was taken into custody and a .40 caliber Smith and Wesson handgun was allegedly recovered from a holster in the front of his pants.
Several .40 caliber shell casings were recovered from the scene. Louard-Clark was found to be suffering from numerous gunshot wounds to head and body.
The second victim was found to be suffering from gunshot wounds to his abdomen and was last listed in serious condition. The third victim was also suffering from gunshot wounds and listed in serious condition.
During the shooting, there were several young children playing in the yard of the residence at Shawnee Drive, directly in the path of gunfire. During a custodial interview, Middleton allegedly told officers that he was responsible for the incident and no one was with him when it happened. Middleton alleged that the shooting stemmed from an altercation between him and the victims that occurred earlier in the day.
Middleton is currently being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.
Twitter: @RVollandIndy