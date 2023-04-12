A Brandywine man has been indicted after an argument led to arson charges in February.
Jordan Christopher Robinson, 22, was indicted on April 7 on two felonies for first-degree arson and first-degree malicious burning.
Robinson was arrested on Feb. 12 after he was accused of intentionally starting a blaze at a home in the 9200 block of Misting Court in Waldorf.
According to charging documents, Joshua Matthews, deputy state fire marshal, responded to the scene and spoke with Charles sheriff’s officers.
Officers had learned through their investigation that Robinson and the homeowner, later identified as Robinson’s father, had been having issues in the two days prior to the alleged arson.
On the day of the blaze, Robinson had been kicked out of the home after an argument earlier in the day.
At around 8 p.m., the homeowner got an alert on his phone from home security cameras that allegedly showed Robinson throwing a brick through a glass window in the basement before entering the basement door.
While he was in the home, Robison allegedly started a fire by lighting paper documents on fire that were on the homeowner’s nightstand.
The fire damaged an iPad that was on the floor and a nightstand as well as the carpet and sections of drywall near the nightstand.
The home’s sprinkler system was credited with limiting damage to the home, according to a Feb. 12 release from the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
The homeowner returned to the home at around 9 p.m. to find multiple alarms going off in the home.
Investigators spoke with other family members who stated they received multiple threatening messages from Robinson after the argument, according to charging documents.
Robinson allegedly went to another family members house after the fire.
Charging documents state that those family members were not aware of the alleged arson.
Robinson was released from the Charles County Detention Center on Feb. 13 and is due in Charles County Circuit Court on May 5 before Charles County Circuit Court Judge Donine M. Carrington-Martin.
