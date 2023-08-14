ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — A Maryland man committed over a dozen hit-and-run crashes in a stolen ambulance alone in addition to driving a stolen truck on several major northern Virginia highways this weekend before being taken into custody in the District of Columbia, authorities said.

Virginia State Police said there were no reports of serious injuries in Saturday's crashes on portions of Interstate 66, I-395 and the George Washington Memorial Parkway.


  

