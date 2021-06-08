A Brandywine man with a lengthy criminal history is on trial this week for home invasion and kidnapping, among other charges.
The trial of Marc Christopher Brown, 28, began early last week on May 25, and continued through press time this week.
A court document states that Brown ran at a female victim insider her Waldorf residence in the 2900 block of Chalkstone Place when she came home from work on Dec. 11, 2019. Brown allegedly bound the woman by the hands and feet, forced her into the passenger side of her black 2010 Toyota Camry and left her on the side of Gardiner Road in Prince George’s County after attempting numerous ATM withdrawals with the victim’s debit or credit cards. However, he only got $100 from a single transaction.
The woman had a bloody lip and scrapes and bruises on her arms and legs, according to the court document.
Brown allegedly drove through the front doors of the AMF Lanes in Waldorf at 2:50 a.m. on Dec. 12, 2019, and tried to withdraw money from an ATM there.
He was located at 2:25 p.m. that day at Oxygen Supply Company in Waldorf and had two arrest warrants.
On Tuesday, June 1, prosecutors questioned Robert Romero, Charles County government’s transit systems administrator, about VanGO videos. Romero said there are eight cameras on each bus.
Charles County Sheriff Office’s Sgt. J. Scuriewell was questioned about VanGO videos from Dec. 12, 2019. Scuriewell identified Brown getting on a bus at 11:20 a.m. that day and exiting at 11:46 a.m. That bus went from Prince George’s County to the Smallwood parking lot in Charles County, Scuriewell said.
In addition to home invasion and kidnapping, Brown is on trial for the following felonies: assault, burglary, robbery, theft and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle. Charles County Circuit Court Judge Amy J. Bragunier is presiding.
Brown has a conviction for attempted robbery from a Dec. 7, 2015, incident. He also faces current charges for misdemeanor possession of child pornography and felony burglary in two cases from 2019.
Twitter: @CalebSoMdNews