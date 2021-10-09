A Brandywine man was sentenced to serve 75 years in prison for home invasion, first-degree burglary, kidnapping and other charges related to a break in that occurred in December 2019.
The sentence was handed down on Sept. 29 by Charles County Circuit Judge Amy J. Bragunier to Marc Christopher Brown Jr., 28, according to a release from Charles State’s Attorney Anthony “Tony” Covington (D).
Brown received a 25-year sentence for home invasion, with consecutive terms of 30 years for kidnapping, 15 years for second-degree burglary and five years for motor vehicle theft, making up the 75-year stint.
In addition, sentences for first-degree burglary, robbery and false imprisonment will all be served concurrently with the other sentences handed down last week.
Brown broke into the Waldorf home of Uchenna Okezie on Dec. 11, 2019, and struck her in the head and body several times before restraining her with tape and gauze pads, according to the state's attorney's office release.
After restraining the victim, Brown forced her back into her 2010 Toyota Camry, but the victim was able to get out of her restraints and briefly fled before being dragged back into the car.
Brown then returned to the home where he reapplied the restraints and stole several items, before forcing Okezie back into the car. He then drove to several ATMs in an attempt to withdraw cash.
Afterward, Brown dumped the victim on the side of Gardiner Road in Accokeek, where she was able to contact a passerby who called the Prince George’s County Police Department, according to the state's attorney's office.
After dumping the victim, Brown smashed in the doors to the AMF Waldorf Lanes bowling alley by running into the doors with the Camry several times. Brown attempted to steal money from the ATM, but left the property when he found the machine was empty.
The Sept. 29 sentencing is just one in a series of legal issues for Brown.
On Oct. 20, he will be sentenced on a nine-count conviction for felony second-degree burglary and eight misdemeanors that was handed down in August. That sentencing has vacated the start date for a 12-count child pornography trial that was scheduled to begin that day.
An amended trial start date has not yet been announced for the child pornography charges.