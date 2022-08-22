Stith

 Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sang Kim, Navy Public Affairs Support Element West

A native of Brandywine serves the U.S. Navy aboard one of the world’s largest warships, the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier, USS Carl Vinson.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Asia Stith, a 2008 Frederick Douglas High School graduate, joined the Navy five years ago.