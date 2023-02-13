Calvert County Sheriff's Office

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office in Prince Frederick.

A 39-year-old Prince George’s County woman is dead and a Solomons man is listed in serious condition as the result of a two vehicle crash late Monday night in Prince Frederick’s south section.

According to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the collision occurred on Route 2/4 in the area of Wood Acres Court and involved a 2014 Honda Civic and a 2018 Toyota 4Runner. The crash occurred around 9:40 p.m. Investigators report one of the vehicles had been traveling in the wrong direction.


