Brown appointed to Navy Academy Board of Visitors

U.S. Rep. Anthony G. Brown (D-Md. 4th), vice chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, issued the following statement in a news release on his appointment by U.S. Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (D) to the United States Naval Academy Board of Visitors:
“My 30-years serving this country in uniform have guided my public life. I am honored to be appointed to the U.S. Naval Academy Board of Visitors and look forward to furthering the mission and legacy of this critical institution.
“The Naval Academy has a long and cherished connection to Maryland, from when it opened in 1845 with a class of 50 midshipmen to the trailblazing graduation of Wesley Brown, the first African American in 1949 and the 40-year celebration of the first female graduates this year. In this new position, I will continue to ensure the Academy has the resources it needs to train the next generation of Navy and Marine officers as we improve the diversity of our military and provide an inclusive environment for all Americans who have the desire, the ability, and the courage to serve our nation.”
“I want to express my appreciation to Speaker Pelosi for this appointment, allowing me to continue the work of our dear friend and departed colleague, Chairman Elijah Cummings. By guiding these young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character and compassion, we will strengthen our national security and uphold the values that truly make this country great.”
The Naval Academy Board of Visitors consists of nine members of Congress and six presidential appointees. Members of the board play a key role in examining the curriculum and academic methods, morale and discipline, buildings and equipment, finances, and other matters relating to the Naval Academy’s mission.
Pelosi issued this statement on her appointment of Brown:
“The Congress and country were devastated by the passing of Chairman Elijah Cummings, who took great pride in serving on the U.S. Naval Academy Board of Visitors and in advancing Maryland’s role in our national security. It is fitting that Congressman Anthony Brown will now take up Chairman Cummings’ mantle of leadership in this critical role."
“Congressman Brown has dedicated his life to defending our nation, both on the battlefield as a highly decorated U.S. Army officer and in the Congress as Vice Chair of the House Committee on Armed Services. He is a proud champion of the people of the State of Maryland, working from the State House to the U.S. House to defend their security and well-being."
“Marylanders, our military and our nation will be well-served with Congressman Brown serving on the Board of Visitors of the U.S. Naval Academy, which is a vital institution to our national security.”