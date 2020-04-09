Brown, Army leaders inspect Fed Ex Field testing site

On March 31, U.S. House of Representative' Armed Services Committee Vice Chairman Anthony G. Brown (D-Md., 4th), United States Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy and Adjutant General of Maryland, Maj. Gen. Timothy E. Gowen visited the newly opened COVID-19 testing site at FedEx Field in Landover, according to a news release. The facility is operated in partnership with the Maryland National Guard, Maryland Department of Health, Prince George’s County Health Department and University of Maryland Medical System.
The pilot testing site at FedEx Field is part of a whole of government effort to bolster state medical capacity and alleviate screening traffic at hospitals and emergency rooms in preparation for an expected surge of patients with the coronavirus.
On March 27, Brown presided over the House of Representatives as it passed the $2 trillion CARES Act to provide medical resources and economic support during this public health crisis. More than $2 billion is expected to go to Maryland to ramp up testing and aid frontline medical workers.
“Communities in Maryland and across the country need help, and we are responding,” Brown said in the release. “The outbreak of coronavirus poses an unprecedented challenge and threat to public health. By leaning on the expertise and discipline of our national guardsmen and military personnel, we will boost our testing capacity, stop the spread of the coronavirus, treat the sick and defeat this virus once and for all. This is how we rise to the occasion.”
The COVID-19 testing site is supported by the 1229th Transportation Company, the 115th Military Police Battalion and the Maryland National Guard Medical Detachment. About 250 Maryland National Guard members support the overall effort at FedEx Field.
“The health protection of our force and our families, coupled with our ability to support state and local governments, creates the conditions to suppress and defeat the COVID-19 virus,” McCarthy said in the release.
Approximately, 1,600 Maryland Army and Air National Guard members are actively supporting efforts to limit the spread of coronavirus in the state. About 700 members are in an enhanced readiness status, on standby to respond within eight hours.
“The Maryland National Guard couldn’t be more proud to serve our communities during this challenging time,” Gowan said in the release. “Our presence in the community along with our capabilities make us perfectly suited to help our neighbors get through this. We’re all in this together.”
The screening location is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. by appointment only, and the process is as follows:
• Walkups exhibiting no symptoms will not be tested.
• Call the Prince George's County Health Department Coronavirus hotline at 301-883-6627 to schedule an initial telehealth screening.
• The telehealth medical professional will speak to the caller to obtain information to determine if the patient meets the CDC testing requirements.
• If the caller meets CDC testing guidelines, they will receive an appointment time and an appointment number to go to the FedEx Field site on a Monday, Wednesday or Friday; they must show up at their appointment time, with their appointment number, and be able to answer questions based on their telehealth screening.
• Upon arriving at the testing site, the individual will receive instruction from law enforcement as to where to park and when to exit their vehicle.
• The individual will walk to the checkpoint and give their appointment number, then they will be escorted to a tent based on their symptoms.
• If the individual meets testing requirements outlined by the CDC, they will be escorted to the testing tent. Following the testing, the individual will be given instructions on home self-care and social distancing.
Those who do not meet CDC guidelines will not be tested. Those individuals who do not meet criteria but are symptomatic will receive instructions on home self-care and self-isolation, as needed. Those individuals who are asymptomatic will receive instructions on home self-care and social distancing. The individual will then be escorted to the exit.